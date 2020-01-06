Mayor meets old friends on festive visit to care home

THE Mayor of Henley met some old friends when he visited a nursing home.

Ken Arlett and his wife Dorothy went to Huntercombe Hall in Nuffield to wish the residents and staff “Happy Christmas”.

The Mayor, a former builder, spoke to about 10 residents and recognised some of them, including Brian Petrie, with whom he built a house in Greys Road, Henley, and Andrew Bryan, with whom he used to play football.

Councillor Arlett said: “The Mayor has visited old people’s homes at Christmas for the last 20 years. It’s about bringing a bit of cheer into the residents’ lives and it’s nice to help bring back some memories of yesteryear.”

Activities co-ordinator Dixie Upston said: “It’s nice for our residents to have the Mayor visit.

“Some played football with him many years ago and knew him very well and Brian worked with him.” The home provides care for more than 40 residents.

Cllr Arlett visited three care homes in Henley on Christmas Day — Thamesfield in Wargrave Road, Acacia Lodge in Quebec Road and the Chilterns Court Care Centre next door to Townlands Memorial Hospital.