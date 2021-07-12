College restaurant hygiene improves

A RESTAURANT at The Henley College has improved its food hygiene standards.

Compass Chartwells, which runs the facility at the college’s Deanfield campus, has been awarded four stars, which means “good”, under the national Scores on the Doors scheme.

The condition of the premises, food hygiene and safety practices, including food handling and temperature control, were deemed “very good”.

This followed an inspection in April by environmental health officers from South Oxfordshire District Council.

The restaurant had previously been given one star, meaning “major improvement needed”, following an inspection in November.

Inspectors found a sandwich display fridge that was not at the correct temperature, taps not being turned off hygienically and a lack of records about chilled foods.

There was also flaking wall surfaces and worn and dirty equipment.

Meanwhile, Lawlor’s café, which opened in Duke Street, Henley, in March, has received a five-star rating, meaning its food hygiene standards are “very good” following an inspection on June 1.

Other premises to receive the top rating following recent inspections are the Acacia Lodge care home in Quebec Road, the Row Barge pub in West Street, Trinity Primary School in Vicarage Road and Caffè Nero in Bell Street, the Farm Kitchen at Swiss Farm, Drifters in Duke Street and Sage and Squash in Bell Street, all Henley, Bloc Catering in Peppard Common and Stoke Row Stores,

Four stars were given to the Henley Mini Market and Three Horseshoes pub, both in Reading Road, and the R T Caterer at d:two in Market Place, all Henley.

Three stars, meaning “generally satisfactory”, were given to the Watercolour Arts and Play Café in Market Place, the Spice Merchant restaurant in Thames Side and the Mr Simms sweet shop in Bell Street, all Henley, and the Rainbow pub in Middle Assendon.

Scores on the Doors is administered by the Food Standards Agency and all the results are published at www.scoresonthedoors.org.uk