50ft 5G mast plan rejected

PLANS for a 5G mast in Caversham Heights have been rejected.

CK Hutchison Networks, which owns mobile network Three, had its application to build the 50ft telecommunications pole in Kidmore Road near Charlotte Close refused by Reading Borough Council on Thursday last week.

More than 200 objections had been made with opponents including ward councillors Isobel Ballsdon and Paul Carnell and Reading East MP Matt Rodda.

In a report, planning officer Beatrice Malama said the mast would “detract from the visual amenity and appearance of the surrounding area” and the company had failed to demonstrate that it would not harm nearby trees or show that there were no alternative sites.

Councillor Carnell said: “I am glad that the views of residents of Kidmore Road have been considered.

“The pole would be totally out of place. While I understand how vital 5G is for Caversham, I do believe plans have to be sympathetic to the area.”

A Three spokesman said: “We want to offer the community in Caversham a reliable network experience and a site in this location is critical to making that happen.

“While we try to keep mast sites as unobtrusive as possible, they need to be situated where people will be using the service and, in many cases, in precise locations to ensure the widest breadth of coverage.

“We are considering the council’s reasons for refusal and assessing our options.”

A application by the company for a 50ft mast at the junction of Grove Road and Kidmore End Road, Emmer Green, was rejected in July.