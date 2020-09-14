Monday, 14 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ravden scores unbeaten century to seal plate win

Ravden scores unbeaten century to seal plate win

MATT RAVDEN scored an unbeaten century to lead PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2NDS to an 82-run home success against WARFIELD, securing victory in the Plate final of the BCL Division One August Cup.

The hosts suffered a disastrous start as openers Rob Simmons and Henry Thorby fell cheaply, but Jake Sedgwick (49 runs) and Ravden redressed the balance with a fine third-wicket stand.

Ravden — who elected to play cricket rather than competing in the Frilford Heath Golf Club Championships — made sure his decision was vindicated as he racked up a 122 runs.

Aaided by a late flourish from Matt Vines (40), Peppard set an imposing 268-4 from their 40 overs on a fantastic batting track at Peppard Common. Sam Laing (83) looked in fine touch for the away side as they set about their challenging total, but with James Watts
(4-39) and Sedgwick (4-21) among the wickets, they ultimately fell short and were bowled out for 186.

Peppard benefited from a brace of catches from Vines and Owen Ravden, as well as three more regulation grabs from youngster Sedgwick.

Meanwhile, MARK Lambert continued his magnificent summer with the bat, but PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3RDS slipped to a five-wicket home defeat against FARLEY HILL 2NDS.

Riaan Ackerman and Mikey Hennessy (40) gave Peppard a solid base, and with under-14 player Nick Murdoch (21) impressing on his Saturday adult debut, the hosts were able to accelerate through Lambert (58) and Sam Kimber (33 not out), totalling 195-6 in their 40 overs.

Abingdon School pupil Archie Malcolm (3-48) proved the pick of the home side’s attack in reply, but contrasting knocks from Akeesh Khokhar (45 from 29 balls) and Matt Jones (43 not out from 73) enabled Farley Hill to reach 196-5 with an over to spare.

But it was still a weekend to celebrate for Matt Kimber’s men. Wokingham 6ths defeated West Reading 3rds in the final game of the BCL Division Two/Three August Cup and Peppard’s better net run rate ensured they finished runners-up.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33