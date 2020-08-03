Monday, 03 August 2020

Mermaid madness

CONGRATULATIONS to the Henley Mermaids on completing their Channel Swim.

The relay challenge took them almost 18 hours and raised more than £27,000 for Henley Music School, which is run by Laura Reineke, who came up with the idea.

Laura described the experience as “terrfying, horrific and traumatic”, so you’d think she’d had enough of water for while.

Oh no. After returning to dry land, she revealed that she has registered for a solo effort in 2023.

Laura said: “It will be my 50th year and it just feels like the next thing for me to do.

“The qualification swim involves swimming for six hours in water under 16 degrees.”

Good luck!

