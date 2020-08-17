Strange visitors who put ‘blood curse’ on car thieves

DAVID Brodie has resorted to the supernatural in a bid to retrieve a £60,000 replica car which was stolen from his home.

The racing driver, who lives in Whitchurch with his wife Peggy, was approached on his doorstep by four strangers who said they had read about the crime online and were offering to put a curse on the culprits.

Following a brief ritual in his front room, in which they took a small sample of the 77-year-old’s blood, they assured him the thieves’ lives would become a “living hell” unless they returned the vehicle, which was stolen on June 7.

Mr Brodie was bemused by their visit but agreed as there didn’t seem to be any harm and, despite some initially promising leads, police still hadn’t arrested anyone.

The replica 1968 Ford Escort Mark I was built in the Nineties by Les Lyons, a friend of Mr Brodie’s, and he had vowed to look after it after Mr Lyons died in a workshop accident. It was a replica of those made by the celebrated Alan Mann racing team.

The thieves broke in overnight via a neighbouring property and opened an electronic gate from the inside, then somehow started the Escort and drove off south along Whitchurch Bridge. There was no CCTV of the incident.

The four strangers, two men and two women wearing smart suits, visited Mr Brodie last month. claiming to be from the New Candlemas Society, which he presumes is linked to witchcraft, although an internet search reveals no group of that name. They reminded him of the tragedies which had befallen him in life and said he didn’t deserve to have been targeted.

They claimed a group of five people, three of whom were ringleaders, committed the theft and they needed his permission to inflict a “blood curse”.

They took a fingerprick sample using a medical device used by diabetics, then took droplets of their own, mixed them together and said the deed was done so the thieves could only lift the curse by making “proper reparation”.

Mr Brodie asked if he had to keep it a secret and was told ‘no’.

He said: “They wanted to talk about my car and were so well-dressed that I naturally assumed they were from the police or the insurance company.

“They said, ‘We’re going to tell you about yourself’ and were reminding me about these things I didn’t want to hear, things from long ago that made me very emotional.

“I asked how they knew and they said, ‘We have our sources’. I’ve written my memoirs so they could have read those, although they’re hundreds of pages long and it would have been a lot to go through.

“They said, ‘Those people had no right to take your car and if anyone doesn’t deserve to have this happen, it’s you.’ I said, ‘There’s no way you’re drawing a knife over my palm’ but they said it was only a fingerprick. I must have asked several times if they were serious and whether it would work — in the end I thought, ‘Well, it’s no skin off my nose’.

“They were here for about 40 minutes and when I asked for a card before they left, they said they didn’t work that way. I said, ‘Well, how do I contact you?’ and they said, ‘You don’t— we’ll contact you if we need to'.

“Afterwards I sat down and thought, ‘Did that really just happen?’. Peggy didn’t believe me when I first told her — she kept saying, ‘Oh, come off it’.”

Police are still investigating the theft of the car, which has red sides, a gold top and the registration number UHX 327F. Anyone with information should call 101.