Teacher who ‘saved’ writer as small boy

A WRITER who came to the UK from Kenya has paid tribute to a late Henley headteacher for providing a “safe” place for him growing up.

Darryl was four when he emigrated with his parents and brother in 1968 during a period of sociall unrest in their native country.

The family settled in north London and Darryl attended St Theresa’s School, a Catholic primary in Finchley, where teachers Dawn Snodgrass, Irene Tyrrell and Ann Shurmer inspired his love of writing and reading.

Mrs Shurmer later became headteacher at Valley Road Primary School in Henley and died in 2003.

Darryl appeared on the BBC2 programme Saved by a Stranger, presented by Anita Rani, to try to track down the trio to thank them personally.

When the family arrived in the country they had a hostile reception, including racist abuse, as Britain struggled with its post-colonial identity.

Darryl explained: “It was a very tense time. I still remember it quite distinctly, the outright racism.

“The one thing I really enjoyed was going to school. It was safe, a refuge from what was happening at home. Three teachers in particular created a really safe, secure and welcoming environment for me.

“Mrs Snodgrass in that first year, she was quite prim and proper. Then there’s Miss Tyrrell, who I think had just come out of college. Then Mrs Shurman, a teacher who really began my love of politics.

“I would like to thank the three of them because of my love of writing and reading was really fostered at that age. If it wasn’t for those three teachers I don’t know what would have happened.”

For the programme, he went back to St Theresa’s and met with the current headteacher, who showed him old school photographs.

Rani had found that Mrs Wilson passed away on June 7, 2003, and gave Daryll a copy of the obituary which appeared in the Henley Standard. He was able to meet the other two teachers, who had kept in touch with each other and they were delighted to learn of the positive influence they had on Darryl’s life.

The episode is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.