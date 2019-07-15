Golfers complete seven rounds in one day for charity

FOUR golfers raised more than £15,000 for charity by playing seven rounds at Huntercombe Golf Club in Nuffield in a day.

They started at 4.30am and finished at 7.30pm after 126 holes.

The money will be split between Soundabout, which helps people with learning disabilities communicate through music, and the Lewis Moody Foundation, which supports research into brain tumours.

The quartet were general manager Marcus Lovelock and members Stephen Kendall, Jeremy Davies and Robert Clive.

They completed 70,000 steps during the day, which Mr Lovelock recorded with his fitbit. They hit 23 birdies and one eagle. Fellow members walked on the course alongside the men at different times to give them encouragement.

Mr Lovelock said: “It was a beautiful day to do it. We played five rounds and then had lunch.

“Sitting down was probably an error because getting up for the last two rounds was very tough. The overriding memory of the day was the number of members who turned out to support us all day.

“We all suffered at points during the day but we were being buoyed along by the support.

“We had a drink in the clubhouse with the members afterwards. Someone brought me a beer but I couldn’t finish it because I was so tired.”