Woman is 111

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
A WOMAN from Peppard celebrated her 111th birthday on February 5.
Mollie Walker was joined by her daughter Sheila and son Graham for a meal at the Unicorn in Kingwood.
She received flowers and about 30 cards, including one from the Queen.
Miss Walker said her mother had enjoyed the day.
02 March 2020
More News:
Bellringer pulls rope for last time after 26 years
A MAN from Goring who has rung the bells at more ... [more]
Church tribute to martyr with play about his murder
A PLAY depicting the murder of St Thomas Becket ... [more]
POLL: Have your say