Monday, 16 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pub fun day

A FAMILY fun day will be held at the Crown Inn in Benson on bank holiday Monday, August 30.

There will be food, beer and live music and then Hook Norton Brewery’s shire horses will make an appearance from noon to 3pm.

The brewery, near Chipping Norton, took over the High Street pub from Greene King in September.

The “work horses”, which have been an integral part of brewery life since its founding in 1849, are still used to deliver ales within a five-mile radius of the brewery.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33