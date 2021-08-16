Pub fun day

A FAMILY fun day will be held at the Crown Inn in Benson on bank holiday Monday, August 30.

There will be food, beer and live music and then Hook Norton Brewery’s shire horses will make an appearance from noon to 3pm.

The brewery, near Chipping Norton, took over the High Street pub from Greene King in September.

The “work horses”, which have been an integral part of brewery life since its founding in 1849, are still used to deliver ales within a five-mile radius of the brewery.