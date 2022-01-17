Landlords go

THE landlords of the Maltsters Arms in Rotherfield Greys are leaving.

Gary Clarke, who trained as a chef in France, and his wife Donna, have run the Brakspear pub for the past two years.

The couple, who have a three-year-old son, took over from George Thomas and Calum Miller, who had been behind the bar since September 2015.

The pub was previously run for 17 years by Peter and Helen Bland, who moved to Torquay to start a bed and breakfast business.