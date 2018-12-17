Golfers chip in for detection dogs charity

THE lady players at Badgemore Park Golf Club in Henley have raised £7,781 for Medical Detection and Alert Dogs.

The charity was chosen by lady captain Carol Searle who presented the cheque to Dr Geoffrey Farrer-Brown, an ambassador for the charity, at the club’s annual meeting with Pepper the detection dog present.

Earlier this year, members enjoyed a visit from the charity along with one of their dogs and individuals who have benefited from having a detection dog.