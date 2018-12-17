Golfers chip in for detection dogs charity

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Monday, 17 December 2018
THE lady players at Badgemore Park Golf Club in Henley have raised £7,781 for Medical Detection and Alert Dogs.
The charity was chosen by lady captain Carol Searle who presented the cheque to Dr Geoffrey Farrer-Brown, an ambassador for the charity, at the club’s annual meeting with Pepper the detection dog present.
Earlier this year, members enjoyed a visit from the charity along with one of their dogs and individuals who have benefited from having a detection dog.
17 December 2018
More News:
Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Villagers mark start of Christmas season three times in one day
THREE Christmas celebrations were held in Goring ... [more]
Volunteers clear leaves from churchyard in the rain
MORE than 20 volunteers braved the rain to clear ... [more]
POLL: Have your say