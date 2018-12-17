Monday, 17 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Golfers chip in for detection dogs charity

Golfers chip in for detection dogs charity

THE lady players at Badgemore Park Golf Club in Henley have raised £7,781 for Medical Detection and Alert Dogs.

The charity was chosen by lady captain Carol Searle who presented the cheque to Dr Geoffrey Farrer-Brown, an ambassador for the charity, at the club’s annual meeting with Pepper the detection dog present.

Earlier this year, members enjoyed a visit from the charity along with one of their dogs and individuals who have benefited from having a detection dog.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33