Girls’ taster sessions

HENLEY Golf Club has been selected as a centre for a national programme to encourage more girls to try the sport.

Girls Golf Rocks is jointly run by England Golf and the Golf Foundation. Girls between the ages of five and 18 are invited to a free taster session and if they like it a follow on programme of lessons. No experience or equipment is needed for the taster sessions.

Four current Henley girl members are Ambassadors for the programme which nationally attracted more than 1,600 girls last year.

The taster session at Henley will take place on Sunday, May 19 from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Places can be booked on girlsgolfrocks.org/oxfordshire or by calling Henley Golf Club on (01491) 575710.