Couple to leave pub after seven years for ‘normal’ life

A COUPLE who have run a Goring pub for more than seven years are to step down at the end of next week.

Stephen Clay and Monica Urbaniak took over the John Barleycorn in Manor Road in February 2013, three years after moving to the village to work at the Catherine Wheel in Station Road.

They enjoyed their new life and made lots of new friends so applied to take over the John Barleycorn when the previous tenants Bob and Sandra Hurst left. Both pubs are owned by Brakspear.

Mr and Mrs Hurst have run numerous pubs in the area, including the Magpie in Goring, the Dog & Duck at Highmoor and the Four Horseshoes at Checkendon, all of which have since shut.

Mr Clay, 54, and Miss Urbaniak, 42, who between them have worked in hospitality for more than 40 years, are moving to the Middlesbrough area, where Mr Clay grew up. They say they will miss Goring but are looking forward to taking a break and living a more balanced life.

Miss Urbaniak came to Britain from Poland about 16 years ago and met Mr Clay while working at the Crown Inn at Penn. They worked together at several other pubs before moving to Goring.

While at the Catherine Wheel, Miss Urbaniak mostly worked front of house while her partner worked in the kitchen. She said: “The John Barleycorn was the perfect opportunity to stay here. Goring has pretty much everything we could want — it’s a beautiful place on the river but the best thing is how friendly everyone is.

“We got to know a lot of people at the Catherine Wheel so it was an easy move and we’ve had some of our best times here.

“We have a lot of regulars, including river users who stay in our bed and breakfast rooms every year, so we’ve really got to know our customers well.

“People in Goring support their businesses and the businesses support each other. We get on very well with Nick and Mary at the Miller of Mansfield and work together rather than in competition. However, it’ll be nice to get up in the morning and walk the dogs, have Christmas off and live a more normal life.

“We’re on duty pretty much all the time as running a pub is more of a lifestyle than a job. We’ll miss it but we’ll definitely be back to visit.”

Meanwhile, the Perch and Pike at South Stoke has also changed hands. Landlord Simon Duffy, who took over in 2016, has handed the keys to Jamie Purchas and Linda Till, who plan to re-open the pub on Tuesday.

Mr Purchas is a former landlord of the Catherine Wheel while Ms Till managed Pierrepont’s café in Goring and the Crown at Nuffield.