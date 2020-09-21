Monday, 21 September 2020

Bus returns

THE fortnightly Readibus dial-a-ride service from Goring to Reading has resumed with funding from the village mobility group and parish council.

Its first journey since the coronavirus lockdown took place on Thursday last week and the service will continue on the second and fourth Thursday of every month, with additional trips in November.

The minibus is limited to six passengers per trip so advance booking is advisable by calling 0118 931 0000.

