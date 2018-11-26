GB hockey star opens school’s new all-weather pitch

A NEW all-weather sports pitch has been officially opened at Rupert House School in Henley.

The facility, which was formerly a playground, was unveiled by Team GB and Reading hockey player Jo Ellis.

The Astroturf pitch, which has been used since the start of the term in September, can be used for hockey, netball, football, tag rugby and mini-tennis.

As it is located within the grounds of the Bell Street school, it means staff and pupils will no longer have to always use the tiger turf at Henley Rugby Club, off Marlow Road.

The independent school invited governors, parents and year 4 children from Valley Road Primary School in Henley and Nettlebed Community School to the opening ceremony.

Headmistress Clare Lynas and chairman of governors Charles Lowe both gave speeches before and Ellis cut a ribbon.

Mrs Lynas said: “The pitch will really benefit the school and we can invite other schools for fixtures or masterclasses, so it will be a great asset. We will probably be using Dry Leas a little less often although we still use it occasionally for fixtures. I would like to put on record my grateful thanks to the governors of Rupert House for agreeing to make available the funds for our new pitch and, in particular, our gratitude to Neil Boddington who took on the project and made it happen.

“Neil did this in his capacity as a governor, as well as doing his day job, and I cannot thank him enough.”

Ellis gave the children a hockey masterclass alongside Mandy Nicholson, who is head of games at Rupert House and a former Team GB hockey player and Olympic bronze medallist.

Ellis demonstrated different methods of shooting and then answered questions from the pupils.

• Rupert House will be fully

co-educational from September 2020, saying this will help parents with children of different sexes to be taught at the same school.