Company’s pay gap

ONE of Henley’s largest employers has one of Oxfordshire’s widest gender pay gaps.

Women at international asset management firm Invesco, whose offices are in Perpetual Park Drive, earn an average of 42 per cent per hour less than men.

Only 13 per cent of the top jobs, defined as the highest quarter of the salary range, are filled by women.

Doug Sharp, a regional head at Invesco, said: “Invesco is genuinely committed to achieving greater gender balance in every area of our organisation but we acknowledge that we are not where we want to be yet.

“We have a number of initiatives under way that we are confident will help us increase the number of women in senior and more highly-paid roles but this will take time.”

The company was running training for managers on unconscious bias and getting input from female colleagues to improve working practices, he said.