Monday, 22 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Company’s pay gap

ONE of Henley’s largest employers has one of Oxfordshire’s widest gender pay gaps.

Women at international asset management firm Invesco, whose offices are in Perpetual Park Drive, earn an average of 42 per cent per hour less than men.

Only 13 per cent of the top jobs, defined as the highest quarter of the salary range, are filled by women.

Doug Sharp, a regional head at Invesco, said: “Invesco is genuinely committed to achieving greater gender balance in every area of our organisation but we acknowledge that we are not where we want to be yet.

“We have a number of initiatives under way that we are confident will help us increase the number of women in senior and more highly-paid roles but this will take time.”

The company was running training for managers on unconscious bias and getting input from female colleagues to improve working practices, he said.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33