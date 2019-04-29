Meet the Candidates: Rob Romans

Rob Romans (HRG) South

LIVED in Henley for 12 years with family links to the town since the Forties. Works as a human resources professional specialising in global recruitment.

I have previously been involved in community groups such as Round Table, which for many years organised events such as the Santa sleigh run and the May Fayre.

Since living in Henley and witnessing what a special town it is, I have wanted to become more involved in the community.

I joined HRG because they stand for everything I believe in, particularly keeping national party politics out of town and parish councils.

I am proud to be standing as a candidate and hope to be elected so that I can help HRG build on its already impressive history.

I am a regular user of our local branch line and I have a natural interest in our public transport services, particularly trains.

My aims are to:

Make sure Henley has good public transport options in and out of the town.

Protect our local architecture and buildings.

Push for better services locally, particularly mental health services.

Help our town centre to thrive with initiatives.