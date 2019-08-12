Harrods cafe 'fabulous for town'

HARRODS is to open a café in Henley in October.

H Café will be based at the former Spirited Wines premises in Market Place, which has been empty for more than four years.

As the Henley Standard exclusively revealed online, it will be Harrods’ first stand-alone café outside its famous store in London’s Knightsbridge.

It will take the number of Henley coffee houses back up to 18 following a number of recent closures. A Harrods spokeswoman said: “We’re very excited to be opening our first stand-alone café destination in Henley.

“H Café will offer a menu of dine-in and dine-out options, replicating the current food-to-go and deli offering seen in our food halls and restaurants. The new destination will also allow customers to have purchases from Harrods delivered and returned to H Café via click-and-collect, allowing a more flexible experience and approach to luxury retailing.

“The new standalone café is being established during a period of large-scale investment in the Harrods food and beverage division. This summer Harrods re-opened its dining hall, the third instalment in a two-year transformation of Harrods’ historic food halls.”

The café will be run by a general manager and team of 12 staff comprising baristas, waiting staff, a supervisor and sales associate.

Henley town and community manager Helen Barnett said: “I am delighted Harrods has selected Henley for its new concept, the first in the country and a fabulous thing for the town.

“Harrods is a great name to have and it will help create an even more exciting shopping experience.

“Although we have lost a couple of coffee shops recently, this won’t be just a coffee shop. They will have changing rooms and facilities for click and collect.

“There is a coffee culture in Henley with older residents who like to visit them and mothers with laptops as well as visitors.

“Everyone always compares Henley to Marlow and perhaps now it should be the other way around.”

Spirited Wines ceased trading in April 2015. At the time, manager Jade Boussinesq said that Marlow was a more vibrant town.

There is now no off-licence in Market Place following the closure of Wine Rack last month within days of the neighbouring Café Copia closing.