Kissing gate gives disabled access to field

A NEW gate has been installed at Gillotts Corner Field in Henley which allows disabled people access.

The large kissing gate, which is made of galvanised steel, is located next to the layby at the entrance to the field off Greys Road.

It was installed by members of the South Chilterns Path Maintenance Volunteers and members of Henley Town Council’s parks services team. It cost the town council about £500. People with mobility scooters are now able to unlock the gate with the use of a RADAR key, a form of skeleton key that enables them to access facilities across the country.

Hard surfacing at the site and a new galvanised steel gate for vehicular access is also planned.

Volunteer Mike Boas, 75, of Chapel Street, Watlington, said: “We are very pleased with it. It is fantastic. We had a terrible job with the old gate as it was concreted in and it was only thanks to Henley parks services team that we got it out. It was like kryptonite!”

In 11 years the volunteers, who are part of the Chiltern Society, have replaced more than 300 stiles with disabled-friendly gates.

Stephen Fox, 82, from Stoke Row, who is a gate co-ordinator for the volunteers, said: “The letters we get when we put in a gate are just amazing. People are very appreciative.”

