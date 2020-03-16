Monday, 16 March 2020

Obstacle course to move venue

AN obstacle course for children is returning to Henley for the sixth year but at a new venue.

The Little Welly will be held on Saturday and Sunday, June 6 and 7 at the Henley Showground, off the A4155 Marlow Road.

There will be a new 5km obstacle course, as well as the original 3km route, and multiple new challenges such as the slip-and-slide, the big tubes and the new climbing rig.

Visitors can also sign up for a new 5km or 10km family trail run and will have the option to camp overnight at the showground.

Other attractions include an inflatable course for toddlers, a climbing wall, pony rides, bungee trampolines, a mobile cave and “human hamster balls”.

There will be live music and entertainment and a new show tent will feature comedy magic from Britain’s Got Talent finalist Christian Lee and the Flying Bazizi Brothers, who will perform dance, juggling and acrobatic stunts.

There will also be a range of food and drink on offer.

The event is in aid of Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, which supports more than 21,000 seriously ill children and their families in the UK.

For more information, visit www.thelittlewelly.co.uk

