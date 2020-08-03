Second rug shop opens

A SHORT cross-country run for children will take ... [more]
Monday, 03 August 2020
A NEW rug shop has opened in Henley.
Rugmark of Henley has taken over the former home of the In the Groove record shop in Reading Road, which closed last year.
The business specialises in handmade rugs made from 100 per cent wool with traditional, contemporary and art deco designs.
Rugmark is in the same street as the Rug Shed, which opened in 2018.
03 August 2020
