Second rug shop opens

A NEW rug shop has opened in Henley.

Rugmark of Henley has taken over the former home of the In the Groove record shop in Reading Road, which closed last year.

The business specialises in handmade rugs made from 100 per cent wool with traditional, contemporary and art deco designs.

Rugmark is in the same street as the Rug Shed, which opened in 2018.

