Swimming hat-trick

AS this newspaper reported last week, the Henley Mermaids are to attempt to swim the Bristol Channel in July, having already crossed the Channel in relay last summer.

But what our story didn’t include was that if the five women are successful, they would be entitled to sign up for a third challenge.

The Channel and Bristol Channel swims are part of a series called the Triple Crown, with the final event being the North Channel.

This involves swimming from Northern Ireland to Scotland and is the hardest of the three events. Although the distance is about the same as the Channel, the sea here is renowned for it strong currents.

One thing at a time perhaps.