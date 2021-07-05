Monday, 05 July 2021

Volunteer’s final drive

A MEMBER of Henley Volunteer Drivers has retired.

Mike Hollas, of Queen Close, joined the group in 1998 when it was called the Henley Volunteer Bureau.

The former lecturer at the University of Reading became the fundraising officer a year later.

During his time with the group, Mr Hollas helped to raise £14,000.

The committee recently organised a farewell lunch for him at the Little Angel pub. He was described by his colleagues as a “meticulous stalwart in the community”.

Henley Volunteer Drivers help those who are unable to use public transport but need to attend essential medical appointments in Henley and surrounding hospitals.

The drivers, who are reimbursed for petrol costs by their passengers, often accompany them at the appointments.

As the last community fundraising event was in September 2019, the organisation would be grateful for any donations.

New drivers are also welcome. If you are interested, call Scilla Rackham on (01491) 572923.

