Lockdown Lodge to return

A POP-UP restaurant, bar and café is returning to Henley for its third year.

The Lockdown Lodge will be open near Hambleden lock on July 22 and trade until August 15.

The business opened for the first time in summer 2020 and returned last year.

It was created by Minna Hughes, student from Henley, during her gap year after her travelling plans were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant is made out of four converted shipping containers placed near the Thames Path.

The venue will be open for coffees from 8am every day and street food to either take away or eat on picnic tables from noon to 11pm

Booking is not required. No alcohol will be served at the bar on Mondays.

Hobbs of Henley will be running a river taxi for £10 or £15 return. Taxis can be booked in advance for the evenings.

Taxis depart from Hobbs at noon, 2pm and 4pm to arrive at the Lockdown Lodge 30 minutes later and will return at 1pm, 3pm and 5pm. For more information, visit visit www.thelockdown

lodge.co.uk

• The restaurant needs front of house staff. Candidates need to be available to work between July 22 and August 15, including weekends. No hospitality experience is required. To apply, email contactus@

thelockdownlodge.co.uk