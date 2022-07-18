Hidden Henley

ALTHOUGH this grave is located close to one of the busiest areas of Henley, where many people use the path between Hart Street and New Street, it’s so modest that it can go unseen.

It’s actually the memorial to Mary Isabel Catherine Bernadette O’Brien, better known as singer Dusty Springfield, whose Catholic funeral was held in St Mary’s Church opposite following her death from cancer just before her 60th birthday in 1999.

Half her ashes were left here and the other half taken to Ireland from where her mother originated.

Dusty was due to receive her OBE from the Queen but was so frail at the time that her manager Vicki Wickham was given special concession to collect the medal on her behalf and take it to her in hospital.

Older readers will remember how popular Dusty was in the Sixties as she developed her unique style, look and sound. She had turned her back on a career as a librarian to follow her heart and sang in pubs and clubs before touring Butlins holiday camps in a camper van.

Along with her brother and local resident Mike Hurst, she formed The Springfields who enjoyed great success before Dusty went solo.