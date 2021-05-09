Live: Sunday's election results as they come in

6.20pm update: With the final results declared, Oxfordshire County Council officially remains under no overall control. The Conservative Party has 22 seats to the Liberal Democrats' 21, Labour have 15, Green Party 3, Henley Resident Group 1 and one independent.

Thank you for joining us for our coverage today, read all the results and reaction in the print edition of the Henley Standard out on Friday.

6pm update: In the Benson and Cholsey ward, Conservative candidate Felix Bloomfield was elected with 1,519 votes. He has been a councillor for more than 30 years, serving on South Oxfordshire District Council for the last 20.

In Goring, incumbent Kevin Bulmer held the seat for the Tories with 1,773 votes. He has been a councillor for the past eight years.

4pm update: In our first seat switch of the day, the Liberal Democrats have gained a seat from the Conservatives in the Chalgrove and Watlington ward. Freddie Van Mierlo gained the seat with 2,174 votes. He will replace former Conservative councillor Steve Harrod who had represented the ward since 2014 and got just 1,611 votes.

3.30pm update: In Henley, HRG’s Stefan Gawrysiak (pictured) was re-elected with 2,295 votes. He has lived and worked in Henley for more than 40 years.

He said: “I’m extremely pleased with the result. The people of Henley have put their trust in me and I think I’ve done a very good job in the past four years and I intend to do an even better job for the next four.”

2pm update: The results of the Oxfordshire County Council elections, which were held on Thursday, are being announced today (Sunday).

These include the authority’s Henley, Sonning Common, Goring, Watlington and Benson wards.

In Sonning Common, Conservative David Bartholomew (pictured below) was re-elected with 1,938 votes.

More results to follow this afternoon. Keep refreshing this page for more results and reaction as they come in.