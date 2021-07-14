Dog grooming parlour relocates after rise in customers

A DOG grooming parlour in Henley has moved to a bigger premises to keep up with growing demand.

Naughty Mutt Nice re-opened at the former In The Groove record shop in Reading Road, having left the old unit at the junction with Station Road.

The business has grown steadily in the last four years after Karole Robertson took over from Aspen Weatherburn.

The official opening of the shop on Saturday was attended by Mayor Sarah Miller. The new shop has two extra grooming tables and a second bath with a pressurised water spray to make cleaning easier.

It will also sell a wider range of products, such as food and accessories, with a large freezer due to be fitted soon.

Mrs Robertson, who lives in Ruscombe and is originally from Brazil, said: “We needed to move because we wanted to have a bit more space. Dogs are more a part of our lives now than they have ever been.

“People really rely on their pets in these difficult times and a lot more people are rehoming and adopting them.

“We really wanted to give more than we could at the old place. This is a little bit more spread out, which makes it more comfortable for the pets, the customers and our team.”

Mrs Robertson is now looking to add a part-time worker to her existing team of four. Councillor Miller, who has a two-year-old miniature schnauzer called Monty, is a regular visitor to Naughty Mutt Nice.

She was also one of the first customers in the new shop and purchased a gift for Monty.

She said: “I love it here. I am a bit upset because they used to be 50 yards from my house and now they are 200 yards away, but it is great that they are expanding and it is a mark of their success.”