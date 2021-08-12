Good to be back

THOUSANDS of visitors descended on Henley on Wednesday when it hosted its first royal regatta in two years.

The five-day rowing event didn’t take place last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic and earlier this year there were concerns that it would have to take place without spectators at Dorney Lake near Eton.

However, following a series of announcements by the Government, it was able to proceed on the usual reach of the River Thames five weeks after the usual July date and with additional restrictions to stop the disease spreading.

There were no public enclosures on Lion Meadow to allow the stewards’ enclosure to be enlarged, creating more space for social distancing, and spectators had to bring proof of a recent negative covid test, full vaccination or natural immunity.

The boat tents and athletes’ area was moved to Fawley Meadows, on the other side of the river, off Marlow Road.

The dress code in the stewards’ enclosure was also revised to allow women to wear trousers and jumpsuits, although few appeared to be taking advantage of this. Sir Steve Redgrave, the regatta chairman, said it was too soon to give exact attendance figures but about 30,000 people were expected to enter the enclosure over the week, when usually more than 20,000 would visit on the busiest day.

He said: “We’re really pleased with the way things have started. It was difficult not knowing what the rules would be until the last minute and it was pretty hectic ensuring everything was right for the guests.

“Moving the boat tents was definitely the right choice and some athletes even said the atmosphere was nicer so they’d be happy for it to stay there, though I doubt it will be a permanent move. Every spectator I’ve spoken to has thanked us profusely for allowing it to go ahead because they’ve missed it so much.

“I hated to be the chairman of a cancelled regatta but that was the right decision a year ago and it’s great to be returning to normal.

“Coronavirus isn’t going to go away and we’re going to have to learn to live with it, which will take time but life has to go on.”

David Thomas, from Whitchurch, was attending as a member of the stewards’ enclosure together with several family members, including his brother Peter Thomas, who is a steward. The 83-year-old has visited the regatta almost every year since he was 17 and competed several times in his youth.

Mr Thomas said: “I absolutely love it so it’s wonderful to be back and I’m sure most people feel the same way.

“It’s nice that it isn’t as crowded as usual, although I don’t know whether the regatta committee will feel the same way.

“I wonder whether the covid checks and restrictions are putting people off, although I fully accept that they’re necessary, and I think the August date might clash with some people’s holidays.”

Ian Mills, who is honorary secretary of the Henley Town and Visitors’ Regatta, said: “It’s so lovely to be here and feel a little bit of normality coming back.

“Until recently, there was a sense that everything was in suspended animation. Everyone is out and the sun is shining so all feels well with the world.

“The concern about covid is understandable but they’re taking sensible measures and we’re going to have to learn to live with it in the longer term.”

Ed and Maggie Atkinson, of Queen Street, Henley, were on the water on their “floating lawn”, a colourful raft made from two canoes lashed together which they have been taking to the regatta for 20 years.

It was decorated as usual with flowers and artificial turf and the couple enjoyed picnics while giving river trips to friends whom they have met through organising host families for visiting rowers.

Mrs Atkinson said: “We’re so delighted to return. It’s very exciting after a year of missed opportunities for fun.

“People have come to expect it and we always get some lovely compliments. We’re definitely going to be out on all five days.”

Despite the reduced number of crews, the couple have helped to find accommodation for almost 600 rowers during this year’s regatta.

Mrs Atkinson said: “The crews have had to be flexible and so have the hosts because there have been positive covid tests on both sides.

“We’ve had to recruit about 90 new families to make up for shortfalls.

“However, people have been very understanding when either a crew or a host has been forced to pull out.”

Henley Mayor Sarah Miller attended as a guest of the stewards’ enclosure with her partner Carolyn Ahara.

She said: “We’re bringing guests later in the week but today we’re just having a quiet look by ourselves. We’re delighted that the regatta is back and, like most people, we just want to get out and enjoy it.

“It has clearly been scaled back but I don’t think anybody is too concerned about that. The sun is shining and the forecast for the week is good so hopefully it will all go well.

“I do hope Henley’s retailers do well after a challenging year, although historically the regatta hasn’t brought that many people into the town centre.

Rowing commentator Robert Treharne Jones, from Middle Assendon, who recently returned the Olympics in Tokyo, said: “It’s great to be back despite the added challenges and a different look and feel from the one we know.

“I was commentating this morning and I’ll be doing some more, including some on finals day. It’s great seeing lots of my old rowing friends and we’ve already had some close encounters with interesting steering in the opening races.”

Dr Treharne Jones, who is a qualified GP, added: “People are making their own minds up about coming to an area with more people and there are many covid measures in place to add to people’s confidence.

“However, after the past year’s events, it’s understandable that some people are saying, ‘Not for me, thanks’.”

Businesswoman Grace Leo, who recently relaunched the former Red Lion hotel in Hart Street as the Relais Henley, visited the stewards’ enclosure with a group of colleagues.

She said: “This is my first time at the regatta and I’m really enjoying it. It was a big part of the reason why I came to Henley so I can’t quite believe it’s finally here.

“I think people are reassured by the covid rules, which have been made very clear.” Ms Leo added: “It’s been a hectic few months but I’m relieved that we got up and running in time for the regatta and really pleased with the trade we’ve had. I’d hoped to be in greater demand but it’s difficult with fewer overseas visitors.”

Friends Ella Wandless, from Harpsden, and Katy Marshall, from Shiplake, returned to their usual routine of watching the racing from the towpath downstream from the enclosures.

Miss Wandless, 22, said: “We love having a glass of Pimm’s so it’s great to be back and we’ll be going into the stewards’ enclosure at the weekend.

“We’re glad the weather has turned out lovely on the first day and it feels almost normal, apart from the massive covid warning signs.”

Miss Marshall, 22, added: “Some people are more worried about covid than others. We know we’re less at risk because of our age but we’re still careful out of consideration for others.”

Aspen Weatherburn, of Albert Road, Henley, walked her daughter Romy Brant, 10, and friend Stanley Upshire along the towpath to watch the racing.

She said: “I was interested to see how busy it would be and it was relatively busy, which was nice to see.

“People have been reassured by the covid measures and it’s just nice that it has all gone ahead as we’d have been so sad to miss out on the regatta for yet another year.”

Ted Aplin, 18, Rotherfield Road. Henley, was working on the regatta site as a parking attendant after finishing his A-levels at Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning.

He said: “I’m having a surprisingly good day. It has been well-attended and everybody has been in a great mood as I’ve chatted to them while they park. Everyone is really glad to be back.

“We’ve got people coming from all over the country, as far as Cornwall. I guess it’s drawing people who want to treat themselves to something a bit fancy after being cooped up for a year.”

