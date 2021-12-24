Millie's Dream appeal saved

A CHARITY which provides life-saving defibrillators across the Henley area has been saved from the brink of closure.

Sarah Roberts, who launched Millie’s Dream in 2013, says it was hit by a combination of fewer donations during the coronavirus pandemic and having to replace parts and batteries in many of the 76 devices.

However, a grant of £7,000 from the Wates Foundation means the charity can continue and Mrs Roberts has now launched a fund-raising drive to safeguard its long-term future.

The 52-year-old, who lives in King’s Road, Henley, with her daughter Millie, 14, after whom the appeal is named, said: “The last 22 months have been difficult for everybody with all the coronavirus lockdowns and the stresses involved with that.

“People have missed loved ones, businesses have struggled and the loss of social interaction has caused serious mental health issues, which we have started to see in younger children. It is understandable that a small charity like Millie’s Dream goes on the back burner and the money dried up in the first 18 months of the pandemic.”

Earlier this year, Mrs Roberts found that many of the devices she has installed were running out of charge, having not been inspected since the first lockdown in March last year.

She also discovered that some of the pads used to connect a patient to the defibrillator had exceeded their use-by date and some of the parts had become obsolete.

Mrs Roberts, who is clinical director of the Active VIII physiotherapy clinic in West Street, said she couldn’t afford to keep buying replacements, which cost up to £250 per defibrillator.

She said: “There are 46 community, or publicly accessible, defibrillators in the area and in the event of someone having a cardiac arrest some of these wouldn’t work.

“When the pads give out they lose their adhesiveness so you couldn’t stick them on and wouldn’t be able to give the shock.

“Every month another defibrillator would go out of date so I was having to put in my own money to ensure they still worked.”

Now a group of 10 volunteers has been formed to ensure 35 of the devices are maintained.

They are led by David Wright, of St Mark’s Road, Henley, whose life was saved by a defibrillator after he collapsed while playing squash at Henley leisure centre in October 2019.

Mrs Roberts said: “Last Christmas, the Henley Standard ran a story to say I needed some help as I am a one-man band.

“Dave, who is a retired surgeon, very kindly stepped up to help me and that was a godsend.

“He was saved by a defibrillator but he was also a vascular surgeon so he knows how important they are. He came on board and along with him we got a group of volunteers. We have divided up the machines so each person is in charge of three or four and four times a year they go out and check that they are working.

“Running a business with a young family and running the charity was becoming impossible for me to manage.

“They have given the gift of their time and I am so grateful to them. One is a nurse and some are survivors or have had family members saved by a defibrillator.”

Mrs Roberts was put in touch with the Wates Foundation by Mr Wright and she put together an application for funding.

She said: “The foundation initially offered £3,000 so I went back with another application and they offered £5,000.

“Then they came back to me and said that they really liked what we were doing and that they would give me their maximum of £7,000.

“That has literally made the difference between having the defibs in good working order and not having them.” Mr Wright said: “All defibrillators need to be inspected on a regular basis. This task had been largely completed by Sarah but with the network as big as it is and with the pandemic, it had become impossible.

“So together with Sarah we have gathered and trained several volunteers to inspect and replace defective or out-of-date parts so they are all in immediate working order.

“Keeping a defibrillator up to scratch costs about £100 per year, so creates a significant demand on Millie’s Dream funds.

“Some organisations, such as Upper Thames Rowing Club and Leander Club, have agreed to pay the maintenance costs on a regular basis but that still leaves a significant and ongoing drain on finances.

“In addition to the regular costs, a new problem has arisen as the replacement batteries for one make of defibrillator are not available. They have to be taken out of service or replaced with new devices at a cost in excess of £1,000.

“A recent grant from a charitable foundation has provided money to help with this but those monies will soon be exhausted.

“New donations will be needed and guaranteed regular small sums of £50 or £100 would be very welcome. Organisations can effectively adopt their local defib.”

Mrs Roberts said there had been an increased demand for publicly accessible defibrillators since footballer Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch at the European Championships in the summer.

Mrs Roberts said: “No one knows what is around the corner. Cardiac arrest does not just happen to the elderly as we have seen in high-profile cases in sport. It is non-discriminatory.”

She is launching an annual sponsorship appeal and wants businesses, shops, sports centres and others to take part.

She said: “If people donated £100 a year for a defib we know that the money will be there to replace any parts, which last two years. Even if someone donates just £20 it is still benefiting the community.”

Since Millie’s Dream was launched, it has helped four men who collapsed with a cardiac arrest and were revived using one of its defibrillators.

Mrs Roberts said: “Four families will have their fathers or grandfathers at Christmas this year due to the presence of a Millie’s Dream defibrillator.

“When I get tired and think ‘can I carry on?’, you hear a story like that and of course you continue.

“We feel deeply proud we have been able to facilitate this life-saving equipment and protect the Henley community at large.

“We do have some black spots where there is insufficient defibrillator cover so more money is needed to install more devices.

“Our golden goal of 100 devices and making Henley heart safe still remains, so the dream lives on.”

Meanwhile Millie, who has a heart and lung condition, is doing “very well” but remains under the care of Great Ormond Street Hospital’s cardiology department.

She is a pupil at the Oratory School in Woodcote and captained the under-14s cricket team this summer, the school’s first ever female cricket captain. She was also selected for the Berkshire under-15s squad.

If you want to donate, the Millie’s Dream Community account is based at Barclays Bank in Hart Street, Henley, with the sort code 20-39-53 and account number 23727610.

• The Wates Foundation is an independent grant-making family trust which has been supporting the charitable and voluntary sector for more than 50 years. It has made grants totalling more than £100 million.