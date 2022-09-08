Former Olympic rower opens gym

A FORMER Olympic rower is opening a new gym in Henley today (Friday).

The TGgym & Wellness Centre will be Leander Club’s official strength and conditioning facility.

It is run by Toby Garbett, 45, a former Leander athlete, who spent two months refurbishing the premises next to Tesco, off Reading Road.

It was previously Exclusively Ladies, where Mr Garbett worked, and he decided to take on the old lease when it expired in June.

He worked with Henley Town Council, which helped refurbish the building, including fixing the heating.

Mr Garbett, of Manor Road, Henley, said: “It wasn’t in a state for people to want to stay inside for long.

“The heating wasn’t working so there was no hot water, there were cobwebs and rubbish. People would walk in and do their bit of fitness, then just leave. I redid everything.

“I got electricians in to get new brighter lights and we put a new carpet down. There’s a new boiler and lots of equipment.

“It’s like a different building. It’s bright and vibrant and now all that’s left is people to bring it to life.

“There’s a bit of anxiety and some nerves but it’s also a perfect time for this. Everyone is coming back from their summer holidays and people want to get fit again. Also, after covid and everything negative over the last couple of years, it will be nice to be able to offer people a place to enjoy themselves and meet other people and look after their physical and mental health. I’m really looking forward to welcoming people.”

The gym has two floors with a Pilates studio, a café run by Pierreponts and five individual therapist rooms.

There will be bookable classes for Pilates, barre, spin, body pump, box fit, HIIT and stretch.

Leander has been allocated times of use during the week.

Mr Garbett, who has spent his career as a fitness instructor, said: “After all my time with the club it’s great to give them a bigger place.

“There are a lot more athletes in the club now than when I started.

“I hope it will be an inspiration to lots of people to come here knowing that professional and Olympic athletes use the gym.”

Henley Mayor Michelle Thomas will officially open the gym at 5pm.