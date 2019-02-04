Robinson triumphs in mixed conditions

NINE-YEAR-OLD Leo Robinson delivered a mature drive to win the IAME Cadet Class in mixed conditions at the challenging Whilton Mill circuit in Northampton last weekend.

Although it was not a British Championship race, the field of 34 included the strongest karters in the country, some of whom are three years older than Robinson.

Grid positions for the final were determined from the results of three heats with randomly drawn grid positions. Henley’s Robinson finished in third and fourth positions in the first two heats. In the last heat, he was drawn at the back of the grid but came through to finish fifth, setting the fastest lap in the process.

The final was held under dark skies with the track damp in places. Robinson chose to set his kart up for mixed conditions which proved to be a wise move.

The early laps were frantic with 10 karts battling in the lead group. Robinson initially lost positions but recovered and then came through to take the lead at the mid point in the race, passing three karts in one corner.

Once in the lead a light rain shower benefitted Robinson whose kart was well suited to the damp track. He was able to pull away from all but one other kart. The leading pair worked together, running in each others slip stream, to establish a comfortable lead over the chasing pack who continued their close battle for the final podium position.

With two laps to go Robinson made a decisive push and was able to break free of the second placed runner. His slender lead was maintained over a tense final lap with Robinson crossing the line a few meters ahead of his nearest rival.