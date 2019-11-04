World finals podium place for Robinson

HENLEY’S 10-year-old Leo Robinson secured a podium finish in the karting world finals in Le Mans, France.

The Lambridge Wood Road youngster competed in the event held over a week with more than 500 competitors in all categories. Robinson’s class (for drivers under 13 years of age) was contested by 70 drivers from 30 countries.

The track offered a challenging mix of fast sweeping bends and slower combination corners that required accurate and precise driving.

The event started reasonably well for Robinson as his early qualifying pace was good enough for second position. His final lap, however, was disrupted by an incident in front of him, and he dropped to sixth place.

A series of qualifying races were then held with drivers being eliminated in stages as the event progressed.

Robinson benefited from the qualifying races being held in slippery conditions on a wet track. Consistent strong finishes were required to progress to the final days of the competition and Robinson delivered this with two fourth spots and a second position.

The pre-final was held with the 34 strongest drivers racing against each other for the first time. After a poor start, Robinson recovered to finish fifth which would be his starting position for the final.

The final was held in dry conditions and Robinson started well, holding his position in the leading group of seven who broke away from the rest of the field.

As the race progressed, Robinson gained and lost positions as karts slipstreamed each other on the fast straight. Towards the closing stages Robinson was able to find his way past battling drivers in the leading group and moved up to fourth position with two laps to go and finally finished in third place and on the podium.

Robinson will now compete in the US national championships in Las Vegas later this month.