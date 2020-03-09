Robinson sets new 125cc kart record

ON the weekend of his 11th birthday, Leo Robinson, from Lambridge Wood Road, reached the age required to race a 125cc kart, with more power and grip.

Robinson’s first race in this class was at the PF International circuit in Lincolnshire last weekend. The Henley youngster had shown promise in testing, being consistently at the front of the order. Timed qualifying was held in drying conditions with the track improving each lap.

An incident in front of Robinson prevented him from completing his final run and he eventually qualified in fifth position of the 26 competitors. Two heats were then held to decide the starting position for the final. Robinson drove impressively, taking the lead early in each race and winning both.

Robinson started the final in pole position and quickly took control of the race in damp conditions. He started well and drew ahead of the chasing pack and as the track dried, Robinson’s kart, which had been geared for wetter conditions, was losing time on the main straight, but he held on to win by a slender margin.

Robinson’s debut win in this class results in him being the youngest ever winner in a 125cc kart.