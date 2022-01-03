Vauxhall accelerates towards ‘Plug & Go’ future

VAUXHALL has unveiled its new “Plug & Go” offering, available to buyers across its electric car and van range.

Every Vauxhall electric vehicle, including all-electric and plug-in hybrid models, comes with a free home charging unit worth £800. Free home installation is also included and customers can choose from two wallbox options: PodPoint Solo 3 or Hive EV Charging.

All Vauxhall electric and hybrid models also come with eight years’ roadside assistance cover, that includes roadside, home service, relay and European assistance.

Plug & Go customers will also enjoy further peace of mind with Vauxhall’s eight year/100,000 mile battery warranty for electric vehicles. The warranty is transferable and guarantees at least 70 per cent charging capacity throughout the warranty period.

In addition, Vauxhall electric vehicle customers will also benefit from a free six-month subscription to BP Pulse — the UK's biggest charging network — giving them access to more than 7,000 charging points across the country.

And, if that wasn’t enough, every fully electric and plug-in hybrid Vauxhall vehicle comes with three years’ servicing included, absolutely free.

Vauxhall Motors managing director Paul Willcox said: “Vauxhall is helping to move Britain into the electric era with our Plug & Go offer that aims to remove the barriers to making the switch to electric and simplify the EV ownership experience.

“Switching to electric is now an even better choice for Vauxhall customers with an easy all-in-one package covering home and public charging, warranty, roadside assistance and servicing. Vauxhall is committed to making electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle ownership as simple as possible, as we continue to progress towards becoming a 100 per cent electric brand by 2028.”

Plug & Go is available to buyers of Corsa-e, Mokka-e, New Grandland Plug-in HYBRID-e, All-new Astra Plug-in HYBRID-e, Combo-e Life, Vivaro-e Life, Combo-e, Vivaro-e and All-new Movano-e.

Vauxhall will offer an electrified variant across its entire model line-up by 2024 and will have a fully electric vehicle range by 2028 — years ahead of the UK Government deadline.

Across cars and LCVs, Vauxhall already offers five fully-electric models and, following the launch of the all-new Astra, two plug-in hybrid models. One of those fully-electric models, the all-new

Combo-e, lands on UK shores this month, completing Vauxhall’s fully-electrified LCV line-up.