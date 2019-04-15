Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Singers will get in on the ‘Sister Act’

MUSIC teacher Suzanne Newman will be getting in on the “Sister Act” later this month.

Suzanne, who runs the Jewel Tones choir for girls aged 10 to 18, is hosting a fun singing afternoon for female voices at Charvil village hall on Saturday, April 27, from 2pm to 4pm.

She said: “Come and join us to sing songs from the Sister Act films arranged for two-part choir. Songs include Hail Holy Queen,
I Will Follow Him, Shout, Oh Happy Day, Dancing in the Street and Ode to Joy. It’s open to anyone who loves singing.”

Tickets for the singing afternoon are £10, which includes copies of the music to keep and light refreshments.

For more information and to book, call Suzanne on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanneynewman@
btinternet.com

