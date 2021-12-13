Headliners revealed

FREDDIE VAN MIERLO, who represents Watlington on ... [more]
Monday, 13 December 2021
READING Festival has announced its six main headliners for 2022.
They are Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Rage Against The Machine, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion and Bring Me The Horizon.
The festival will place take at Richfield Avenue from Friday to Sunday, August 26 to 28. The same line-up will appear at its sister festival in Leeds.
Tickets went on sale today (Friday).
