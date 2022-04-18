Grand musical evening in aid of church maintenance

THE Friends of St Andrew’s Church in Sonning were formed in 2003 by the then vicar, Canon Chris Clarke, in order to provide for the church and to save for a rainy day.

Now they have organised their third grand musical evening in support of church repairs and maintenance. It is aimed at families and children are welcome.

After successful musical evenings at Reading Blue Coat School in November 2016 and at St Andrew’s in November 2018, the latest concert will again include Ascot Brass along with two choirs from Bulmershe School.

They will be joined by head chorister and soloist Celeste Hexter. Celeste, who is in the sixth form at St Joseph’s College in Reading, is in three choirs and three orchestras as well as the St Andrew’s senior choir.

Ascot Brass will feature soloists David Daws (trombone) playing The Blue Bells of Scotland, Stacey Hall (horn) playing A Lark in the Clear Air and Mark Dallas (cornet) playing My Love is Like a Red Red Rose and Fire In the Blood, featuring Kim Hollamby (euphonium).

Years of fundraising by the Friends has enabled the church roof to be replaced and for the heating system to be renewed.

They have also paid for a new sound system and replaced the lights with LED lighting.

• A grand musical evening is at St Andrew’s Church, Sonning, on Saturday, April 30 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 adults, children free accompanied by an adult. For tickets, call Bob Hine on 0118 969 8653 or email bob.hine@btopenworld.com or call Keith Nichols on 0118 969 4628 or email keith.daphnenichols@

gmail.com