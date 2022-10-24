All I ever wanted to do was play music, says John McCusker

A FOLK musician who has spent decades touring with everyone from Mark Knopfler to traditional Gaelic singers is finally taking a moment to look back on his own career.

John McCusker will celebrate his 30th anniversary as a professional musician with a show at Nettlebed Folk Club.

He is also releasing a “best of” double album and a book, John McCusker: The Collection.

The 49-year-old Scot, who also composes and produces music including film and TV scores, says it all began when he was 16 and joined a traditional music group, Battlefield Band.

John, who was born in Glasgow, says: “I left school because they asked me to join that band. All I ever wanted to do was play music but I never thought I’d get the chance to do it full-time.

“I toured with them for 11 years and went to Australia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, India and America 50 times or something. It was pretty amazing really.

“That was the best thing that could have happened to me at that age, getting a passport and getting to do what I love to do.

“That’s all I’ve ever done. I suppose I’ve never had what people would call a ‘proper’ job, I’ve always just played music. It’s a very lucky thing to be able to say.” John, who plays the fiddle as well as the whistle, cittern and mandolin and a bit of piano, is a familiar face at the folk club, where he last played in March with Mike McGoldrick and John Doyle.

“I probably play Nettlebed more than anywhere else in the world,” he says. “Because I play with lots of people I can easily find myself there twice, sometimes three times in one year.

“It’s run by a wonderful man called Mike Sanderson, who’s really lovely, and some volunteers. You know, they do it purely for the love of trying to bring live music to people, so it’s brilliant for us.

“We turn up and you see people setting out the chairs and putting a raffle together and for no money, they’re just enthusiastic and they just do it for the love of music.

“When you see that before you go on stage, it makes you want to play as good as you can for the folk — it’s quite inspiring really. It’s such a gorgeous thing that the club exists and that people get so much enjoyment out of it.”

John, who now lives near Edinburgh, was overjoyed at the return of the live music after the coronavirus pandemic. He says: “The thing that we noticed during lockdown was what a social thing music is in general but the kind we play is quite joyful and fast and people clap their hands and stamp their feet.

“During lockdown, I missed the audience and the interaction of playing with my friends more than ever. I didn’t lose interest in music but I had no interest in doing stuff online — it’s kind of the opposite of why I do it and I realised that more than ever.

“I really missed playing music with my friends. Sitting playing the fiddle on my own doesn’t make much sense to me or bring me that much happiness whereas as soon as I’m in a room with other people, whether it’s composing or making a record or touring, that’s where it all happens.

“It’s the other people that inspire you and make you want to play — there’s an energy that happens.”

John, who has released four solo and two collaborative albums, has worked with artists across the musical spectrum.

He says: “I produce and appear on lots of people’s records, from very traditional to indie rock bands like Teenage Fanclub or Ocean Colour Scene.”

For 15 years, he has been touring with Knopfler, formerly of Dire Straits.

John says: “I recorded on one of his records 15 years ago and he asked me to join his band and tour, so every two years we’ve gone on a world tour for six months.”

His new album includes various collaborations.

“Billy Connolly’s on there,” he says. “I did a six-part music series with Billy, so he’s on there singing a song that we did together.

“There’s Eddi Reader from Fairground Attraction – I produced one of her tracks and I played lots with her. There’s Roddy Woomble from Idlewild and Julie Fowlis, who is a very well-known Gaelic singer.

“I just thought it would be nice to include those because they’re certainly as much a part of my musical life as playing tunes on the fiddle.

“I really enjoyed putting it together as I never listen to myself normally. It’s maybe the first time in 30 years I’ve listened going all the way back.

“It was interesting seeing the journey from my very first record to new tracks I recorded just a few months ago.

“I’ve never had a plan but there always seem to be exciting things to look forward to.”

• The John McCusker Band will be at the Village Club in High Street, Nettlebed, on Monday, October 24. Doors open at 7.45pm. Tickets cost £18 in advance, £19 on the door. For more information and to buy tickets, call 01628 636620 between 10am and 8pm only or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk