Online advice

More opposition to power station in the countryside
OBJECTIONS are mounting to plans for a miniature ... [more]
Monday, 01 February 2021
AN online parents’ evening for year 8 pupils at Piggott School in Wargrave will be held on Wednesday.
Appointment times are available through a booking system on the school website.
All sessions will take place using video conferencing software. For more information, email technical@
piggottschool.org
