Twin success

TWIN brothers from the Piggott School in Wargrave have reached the final of a national computing competition.

Year 9 pupils Finlay and Oliver Hicks, from Twyford, were among 480 students who took part in the Bebras Computational Thinking Challenge.

This aims to raise awareness of computer science by giving young people the chance to solve problems. 

Twenty students took part in yesterday’s final.

