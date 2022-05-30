Becker inside

A SPECIAL tribute to Ukraine in the form of ... [more]
BORIS BECKER, who was jailed last month, has been transferred to Huntercombe prison.
The 54-year-old German was convicted of hiding
£2.5 million of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts and could face deportation.
Becker, a three-time Wimbledon champion who has lived in the UK since 2012, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years and is expected to serve half that.
Huntercombe is a low security category C prison for convicted foreign nationals.
