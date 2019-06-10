Recording studio for schoolgirls

A RECORDING studio has been opened at Queen Anne’s School in Caversham.

Students at the independent girls’ school in Henley Road will be able to record and mix music.

The studio is part of the new Scott Music Centre, which also includes a suite of 24 iMac computers, three grand pianos, sound-proofed practice rooms and an ensemble space.

The final stage of the development will be the opening of a recital hall in September.

Year 9 girls are about to undertake a songwriting project in which they will record their completed compositions.

The facilities will also be available for use by local primary schools and musicians such as the Berkshire Maestros.

Director of music John Padley said: “This is a crucial time for the arts in education, in particular music.

“We are investing in our girls’ future and broadening their horizons by offering the skills of performing, confidence, pursuit of excellence and also what music can offer to their wellbeing. These are essential skills for life.”

Headmistress Julia Harrington said: “Exposure to the new music facilities will allow Queen Anne’s pupils of all musical abilities to have more opportunities to explore their creativity.

“Our work through BrainCanDo with Goldsmiths University has shown just how important these creative outlets are for the all-round, holistic development of our pupils, encompassing both wellbeing and academic achievement.

“In a time when business is changing beyond recognition, we know that future employers will be looking for original thinking and creative problem solving and music education is an important part of how we prepare our girls for their futures.”