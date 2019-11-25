School receives digital teaching award from tech giant

QUEEN Anne’s School in Caversham has received an award for its use of digital teaching.

The girls’ school in Henley Road was one of 24 schools in the UK and 460 worldwide to be awarded the Microsoft Showcase School Award

Headmistress Julia Harrington said: “The school has to demonstrate leadership in four key areas — teaching and learning that is fit for purpose in the 21st century, innovation, leadership and inclusion.

“This award will enhance the development of lifelong skills, including computational thinking, critical analysis and problem solving.”

Head of e-learning Thomas Lange said: “The willingness of the staff and students to constantly adapt and improve has driven the success of our digital innovation.

“We look forward to sharing our experiences with the wider community and continuing to improve teaching and learning with 21st century skills.”

The girls celebrated the achievement by taking part in a live video chat with Microsoft vice-president Anthony Salcito.