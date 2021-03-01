School honoured

A SCHOOL in Caversham has won two awards.

Queen Anne’s School won gold in the “website outsourced” category and silver in the still photography category of the InspirED Brilliance Awards.

The independent girls’ school in Henley Road relaunched its website in March. It features the school motto of “Kind hearts, fierce minds and strong spirits” and has a collage of students performing sport, music and science.

Headmistress Julia Harrington said: “We feel it is important to have a ‘no limits’ approach in life and learning to ensure our students explore all the possibilities open to them — in the classroom, on the playing field, on the stage, behind the easel or anywhere else that their talents might take them. We feel that these images, alongside our new website, encapsulate this perfectly.”

The annual awards, which honour excellence and innovation in schools, are now in their fifth year and attract hundreds of entries.