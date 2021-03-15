Sixth-form girls help provide meals for people in need

PUPILS at Queen Anne’s School in Caversham have helped to feed people in need.

Girls in the upper and lower sixth forms worked with the school’s catering provider, Thomas Franks, as part of the Feeding Communities project during their recent half-term break.

The initiative provides more than 150 free meals a day to charities and the girls made more than 100 meals alongside catering manager Steve Beaumont.

These went to the Elizabeth Fry Charity, which supports women that have been released from prison. Meals were also sent to Alana House, a community project that is part of the Parents and Children Together charity. It supports women who have experienced domestic abuse or drug and alcohol problems and helps with employment and accommodation.

Headmistress Julia Harrington, who is a trustee of Berkshire Women’s Aid, said: “Thomas Franks have been doing this during previous lockdowns where they use our kitchens, make meals for people in need and then deliver to them. It was a privilege to be a part of that initiative. It is something where we can all work together to help others.

“We were very open to the idea. The girls are that bit older and they are all local, so they came in to be trained and get the food ready in a covid-safe way.

“By providing our kitchen space at a time when we are not able to utilise this ourselves, we are playing a small part in this fantastic project. We are delighted to be able to help.” Thomas Franks, which is based in Banbury, set up the Feeding Communities scheme last year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

It has now delivered more than 350,000 meals to charities, including Berkshire Women’s Aid and Sport In Mind.

Founder Frank Bothwell said he had been moved by the work of the charities, adding: “I am proud to stand with Queen Anne’s School and their headmistress in delivering food aid for these worthy causes.”