Fahey retains world title

THE Oratory School’s head of racquets and reigning real tennis world champions Claire Fahey retained her title at the Ladies World Championships at Château de Fontainebleau, France .

Fahey defeated Lea Van Der Zwalmen 6-0 6-2 to win her sixth world title.

Not content with just one championship win, Fahey then went on to win the world championship doubles title with her sister Sarah Vigrass, defeating Saskia Bollerman and Izzy Candy 6-0 6-1. This is their second consecutive title win as ladies doubles world champions and Fahey’s sixth doubles world title.

Fahey became the youngest ladies real tennis world champion in 2011 when she was 19.

Speaking after her latest triumph, Fahey said: “These wins felt so good. I had to be at my absolute best and this comes from years of hard work and dedication. Fontainebleau is like no other court in the world and to win here is one of my greatest achievements.”