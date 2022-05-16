Monday, 16 May 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fahey retains world title

Fahey retains world title

THE Oratory School’s head of racquets and reigning real tennis world champions Claire Fahey retained her title at the Ladies World Championships at Château de Fontainebleau, France .

Fahey defeated Lea Van Der Zwalmen 6-0 6-2 to win her sixth world title.

Not content with just one championship win, Fahey then went on to win the world championship doubles title with her sister Sarah Vigrass, defeating Saskia Bollerman and Izzy Candy 6-0 6-1. This is their second consecutive title win as ladies doubles world champions and Fahey’s sixth doubles world title.

Fahey became the youngest ladies real tennis world champion in 2011 when she was 19.

Speaking after her latest triumph, Fahey said: “These wins felt so good. I had to be at my absolute best and this comes from years of hard work and dedication. Fontainebleau is like no other court in the world and to win here is one of my greatest achievements.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33