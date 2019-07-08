Vikings conquer at Reading Town Regatta

JUNIOR girls from Shiplake Vikings Rowing Club triumphed at the Reading Town Regatta last Saturday.

The club’s WJ14 coxed quadruple sculls comprising Megan Barr, Lola Smith, Neve Staines, Betty Askew and cox Gwen Barr and WJ15 coxed quadruple sculls of Tilly Goldsmith, Posy Gummer, Rosie Fricker, Ella Rosi and cox Zuzu Phillips both won their respective band two events in what was one of the warmest days of the year.

The Vikings boys also put in a strong performance being just pipped by less than a canvas into second place in the finals of the J15 coxed quads and the J17 double sculls.