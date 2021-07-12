New chief coaches appointed at Leander

LENADER CLUB has appointed a new chief coach for both it’s men’s and women’s squads.

Ross Hunter is the new women’s squad chief coach and Matt Beechey the new men’s squad chief coach. Both appointments are effective immediately.

Hunter has been a coach at Leander for the past seven years, the first three of which he was lead coach for the men’s sculling squad.

Over the past four years, Hunter has been the lead coach for the Leander women’s squad and in that time has grown the number of high-performance athletes at the club from three to over 25.

Numerous of these athletes have gone on to train at Caversham with the British Rowing squad and to represent their country at U23 and senior level. Ross has also coached Leander crews to victories at Henley Women’s Regatta and at the Women’s Head of the River Race.

Meanwhile, Beechey has coached at Leander since 2009 and in that time has coached men’s crews to eight victories at Henley Royal Regatta as well as developing numerous athletes into the U23 and Senior British teams.

Beechey has been the lead coach for the men’s sculling squad as well as more recently the men’s sweep squad. He has been instrumental in the success of the club on the water over the past decade and the club is very excited to see him step up into the lead men’s role.

Both chief coaches will be supported by a team of full-time professional coaches. There will be a professional deputy for both chief coaches as well as a junior development coach.

Speaking on the appointments, Pete Bridge, chairman of the Leander Club committee, said: “Both Ross and Matt have shone through an extremely rigorous interview process over the past month.

“We had several very high-quality candidates apply for the roles, both from the UK and from overseas, and Ross and Matt excelled in discussions with the committee, with British Rowing and with external leadership assessors.

“We are very lucky to have coaches of their calibre in charge of the club now, and we want to do everything we can to ensure that they are well supported by a team of fully employed support coaches and staff — bringing on coaching talent is a critical part of our exciting new structure.”

Club captain, Jack Beaumont, added: “It’s fantastic to see Matt and Ross appointed as the men’s and women’s chief coaches at Leander. They both have exceptional track records of coaching Henley winning crews, U23 world championship medallists, and helping their athletes break into the Olympic squad.”