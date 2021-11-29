Middleton impresses

TEN pupils at Shiplake College took part in the first round of the junior GB trials of the season last weekend in Boston, Lincolnshire.

Athletes competed over a 5km time trial, with rowers competing in a single scull to give them an individual ranking in the whole country.

From 117 boys competing, Jake Birch finished third with Freddie Middleton coming ninth, Felix Arkle 35th, Matt Johnston 39th, Seric Critchley 69th and Ed Dallas 96th.

Mia Vickerman finished eight out of the 97 girls participating, with Jess Weir 21st, Ellie Webb 23rd and Scarlett Maleham 30th.

The next round of the trials takes place in February.